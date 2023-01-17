KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 16, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Jan. 14, 2023
Mohammad Ship
MW-2 Victorious Rice East Jan. 15, 2023
Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Mild Palm Alpine Jan. 15, 2023
Bloom oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al- Gas Transmarine Jan. 15, 2023
Salam oil
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ourania
Luck Wheat Posidon Jan. 16, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ifestos
CL
Dayang He Canola Seed Alpine Jan. 16, 2023
N Orhan
Al-Gharrafa Soyabean Alpine -
MSC Mundra LPG Merchant Marine -
Mega Benefit LNG GSA -
Star Jeannette Containers MSC Pak -
Chem Sinyoo Conala Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Zheng Hai Conala Seed Ocean Services -
AMI Palm oil Alpine -
Greener VI Palm oil Alpine -
Chemroad Palm oil Alpine -
Dita Palm oil Alpine -
Neutron
Sound Palm oil Alpine -
Silver Joan
T-Sirius Gas oil Alpine -
Songa Kari Palm oil Alpine -
Maha Laxmi Palm oil Alpine -
Sea Crystal Palm oil Alpine -
Sea Power Palm oil Alpine -
Poavosa Palm oil Asia Trade -
Wisdom VII Wheat Posidon -
Elpida GR
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Chick Pea WMA -
CMA CGM Rice Ocean Services -
Cendrillon
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers CMA CGM Pak Jan. 16, 2023
Containers - -
=============================================================================
