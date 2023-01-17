AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 16, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal         Jan. 14, 2023
                  Mohammad                      Ship
MW-2              Victorious     Rice           East            Jan. 15, 2023
                                                Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mild           Palm           Alpine          Jan. 15, 2023
                  Bloom          oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-            Gas            Transmarine     Jan. 15, 2023
                  Salam          oil
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ourania
Luck              Wheat          Posidon                        Jan. 16, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ifestos
CL
Dayang He         Canola Seed    Alpine                         Jan. 16, 2023
N Orhan
Al-Gharrafa       Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
MSC Mundra        LPG            Merchant Marine                            -
Mega Benefit      LNG            GSA                                        -
Star Jeannette    Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Chem Sinyoo       Conala         Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Zheng Hai         Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
AMI               Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Greener VI        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chemroad          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Dita              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Neutron
Sound             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Silver Joan
T-Sirius          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Songa Kari        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Maha Laxmi        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sea Crystal       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sea Power         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Poavosa           Palm oil       Asia Trade                                 -
 Wisdom VII       Wheat          Posidon                                    -
Elpida GR
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Chick Pea         WMA                                                       -
CMA CGM           Rice           Ocean Services                             -
Cendrillon
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     CMA CGM Pak                    Jan. 16, 2023
                  Containers     -                                          -
=============================================================================

