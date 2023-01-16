KSE-100 down over 650 points as political uncertainty dents sentiments

Ongoing political uncertainty dented investor sentiment as the benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of over 600 points, dropping below the 40,000 level during trading on Monday.

At 2:10pm, the index was trading at 39,669.96 level, a decrease of 653.49 points or 1.62%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was seen as index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies, and oil & gas marketing companies were trading in the negative.

Experts attributed the bearish sentiment to political uncertainty amid local government elections held on Sunday across Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

“Negative sentiment is due to political volatility,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Until clarity is achieved on the political front, negativity will persist,” she added.

She said dampened investor sentiment is also due to the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which is scheduled to meet on Monday (23 January).

“The market is expecting a rate hike in the upcoming MPC,” said Tawfik, which is positive news for banks stocks. "However, they too are not performing because political uncertainty is outweighing other factors," she added.

The delay in declaration of results for local bodies elections in Sindh has raised concerns over the transparency of the electoral process and the performance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP said on Monday that it takes time to prepare the results and "the process is complicated".

Meanwhile, both the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed their victory in the polls, while the MQM-P said "low voter turnout" was the victory of its decision to boycott the elections.

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will hold talks with all parties competing in the polls except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding who will be mayor of Karachi.

