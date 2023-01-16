19th successive loss: rupee drops against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a fall against the US dollar for the 19th consecutive session, depreciating 0.08% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee declined by Re0.19 to close at 228.34. During the ongoing fiscal year, the rupee has depreciated 10.33% against the greenback.

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated in all five sessions against the US dollar, falling 0.44% to settle at 228.15 in the inter-bank market.

A drastic fall in foreign exchange was also reported on Thursday, with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves hitting the $4.3-billion mark after debt repayment of over $1.2 billion.

While Pakistan managed to secure a rollover of $2 billion and the UAE also announced an additional loan of $1 billion, inflows have yet to materialise, underscoring the importance of reviving the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Governor of SBP Jameel Ahmad during the week assured the business community of resolving the issue of restrictions on dollars soon, as manufacturers projected dim prospects regarding industrial production if import of raw materials remains blocked.

On Sunday, federal government kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged by adjusting rates of petroleum levy (PL) with effect from January 16.

Internationally, the dollar fell to a seven-month low against major peers on Monday while the yen spiked to an over seven-month peak as traders ramped up bets that the Bank of Japan may make further tweaks to its yield control policy at its meeting this week.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index slumped 0.46% to a seven-month trough at 101.79, as the greenback extended its selloff from last week after data showed that U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.

With decades-high inflation in the world's largest economy showing signs of cooling, investors are now betting that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, and that rates would not go as high as previously feared.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Monday, though held near 2023 highs, as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China clouded prospects for higher demand in at the world’s top crude importer as it reopens after ending strict anti-virus curbs.