AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 14 and January 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

Read here for details.

  • Fuel prices kept unchanged amid speculation

Read here for details.

  • IK, Elahi finalise three names

Read here for details.

  • PM inaugurates polio drive

Read here for details.

  • At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

Read here for details.

  • Federal govt concerned over worsening law, order situation in KP: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Imran says PM Shehbaz to be ‘tested with vote of confidence'

Read here for details.

  • Punjab governor decides ‘to not become part of’ assembly’s dissolution process

Read here for details.

  • Summary for dissolution of KP Assembly to be sent on Tuesday: CM Mahmood

Read here for details.

  • LG polls: JI's Hafiz Naeem claims 'rigging in process' amid unusual delay in results

Read here for details.

  • President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read here for details.

  • Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Read here for details.

  • Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

Read here for details.

  • More heavy weapons for Ukraine ‘in the near future’: NATO chief

Read here for details.

  • Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Read here for details.

  • Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Read here for details.

  • Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Dec remittances fall 11pc to $14.1bn YoY

Read here for details.

  • Weekly SPI-based inflation on the rise

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories