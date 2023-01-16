BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

Fuel prices kept unchanged amid speculation

IK, Elahi finalise three names

PM inaugurates polio drive

At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

Federal govt concerned over worsening law, order situation in KP: Rana Sanaullah

Imran says PM Shehbaz to be ‘tested with vote of confidence'

Punjab governor decides ‘to not become part of’ assembly’s dissolution process

Summary for dissolution of KP Assembly to be sent on Tuesday: CM Mahmood

LG polls: JI's Hafiz Naeem claims 'rigging in process' amid unusual delay in results

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

More heavy weapons for Ukraine ‘in the near future’: NATO chief

Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Jul-Dec remittances fall 11pc to $14.1bn YoY

Weekly SPI-based inflation on the rise

