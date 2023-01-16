Imran’s politics based on lies, propaganda: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday taking a jibe at the deposed prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter’s entire politics was based on lies and propaganda.

Rehman lashed out at the deposed premier during a public gathering in the KP’s provincial capital, saying that he [Imran] was responsible for straining relations with friendly countries, and that he [Imran] left the country isolated on the grounds of diplomacy.

The people who intended to wipe out Islam from Pakistan have been removed, he added.

The PDM chief claimed that the government has succeeded to fail all conspiracies of Imran Khan aiming to destroy the country. “We have defeated not a person, but an ideology.” He said that Imran Khan wanted to fulfill the agenda of external forces. “Khan is a deep conspiracy against Pakistan,” he said, adding that he tried to prove himself oppressed by waving paper.

Fazl said that there was no conspiracy hatched against Imran Khan rather he was ousted from the power corridor by adopting a ‘legal procedure’. “We not only removed the government but also saved the countries from the nefarious designs of the PTI chief.”

Maulana Fazl reiterated that when the current government came into power, the country was on verge of default and we had rescued it from bankruptcy, now the country has no fear of default.

Fazl said, “The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) countered the US supremacy.” Fazl continued to school the PTI chief, claiming that he [Imran] could not fulfill his masters’ agenda.

Posing a question for the PTI chief, Fazl said, “If you [Imran] are honest, then what made the friendly countries not show trust on you.”

Earlier, it is mentioned here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on Sunday knocked down the big wicket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Peshawar as its MNA Nasir Khan Musazai along with friends and family members joined JUI-F. Nasir Khan Musazai, a member of the National Assembly from Peshawar III has resigned from PTI and joined JUI-F.

JUI Provincial Amir Senator Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman, according to media reports, invited Nasir Khan Musazai to join the JUI and the MNA accepted the offer.

Nasir Musazai along with his family members and friends today formally joined the gathering in Peshawar in the presence of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI-F central and provincial leaders, MNA and MPAs and stalwarts were present in a large number during Peshawar’s gatherings. JUI-F hoisted in the hujra of Nasir Musazai and main venue, wherein the joining ceremony was held.

Nasir Musazai while addressing on the occasion said that he had joined PTI in 2018 and was impressed by the slogans of bringing change and improvement in the public sector entities.

However, during the four years’ rule it had miserably failed in taking a single step towards the achievement of these goals, rather it played havoc with constitutional institutions like the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), establishment and others.

The MNA said that the PTI leadership has turned the popular slogan of change into the slogan of destruction, adding that he was definitely impressed by that slogan. But, now his political goals will not be achieved through PTI, then there is no need for him to remain within the ranks of the party.

Nasir Musazai said that the vision of PTI was only how to enter the power corridor and that was also its case in 2014 when they after defeat in the general elections boycotted the National Assembly proceedings and even today they were not ready to tender resignation from the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He said that the PTI government was replaced through a constitutional and legal manner of no-confidence, but they were cursing it and not ready to sit on opposition benches and play their constitutional role in the parliament.

