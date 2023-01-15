AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2023 05:26pm
Follow us

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opener Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli hit fluent centuries as India posted 390-5 against Sri Lanka in their bid to sweep the series in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Gill made 116 and then the in-form Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls – his third ODI hundred in the last four innings – to boost India’s mammoth total in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 131-run second-wicket stand between Gill and Kohli stood out after India elected to bat first.

Gill put on 95 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma, who made 42, to set the tone for the team’s batting domination.

Rohit missed out on a fifty after he fell to Chamika Karunaratne but Gill kept up the attack with Kohli and raised his second ODI hundred, celebrating it with a fist-bump.

Gill smashed Jeffrey Vandersay for four fours in the over after the ton, but was soon bowled off a slower delivery from Kasun Rajitha.

“King Kohli” put on another century partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who hit 38, and went on to record the ton with his arms and bat raised to an applauding crowd.

The ball before Kohli got his hundred saw a nasty collision at the square-leg boundary between Vandersay and Ashen Bandara, with both fielders stretchered off.

Kohli changed gears after his 46th ODI century – three behind Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 – as he smashed Karunaratne for two successive sixes.

He reached his 150 in 106 balls and finished off with 13 fours and eight sixes.

India Virat Kohli Sri Lanka Shubman Gill

Comments

1000 characters

Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI

No change in prices of petroleum products: Ishaq Dar

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023: Betterhomes

UAE pledges to invest $30 billion in South Korea: Yoon’s office

Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

China's 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Read more stories