No change in prices of petroleum products: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that the government will maintain the prices of petroleum products, Aaj News reported.

In a media briefing, the finance minister said: “We are not changing the prices. The price of petrol will remain at Rs214.80, diesel will remain at Rs227.80, price of kerosene oil to remain at Rs171.83 while light diesel oil will remain at Rs179.”

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that based on the existing petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products, an estimated Rs8.98 per litre increase in petrol and Rs1.06 per litre in high-speed diesel (HSD) was worked out.

Sources in the petroleum division; however, said the government may adjust the PL rates on petroleum products to keep the prices unchanged for the next half of January 2023.

Earlier this month, the government announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged to offer some relief to the masses.