Prices of essential kitchen items start declining

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have started declining, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

A reduction in chicken and wheat flour price was observed which in the past few weeks have witnessed massive increase as, chicken price went down from Rs14,500 to Rs12,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs370 per kg against Rs420 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs580 per kg against Rs680 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs8,200 per carton to Rs8,400 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs295 per dozen against Rs290 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a reduction as best quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs2,280 per 15kg bag to Rs2,100, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per 15kg bag against Rs2,320. The normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs2,050 against Rs2,250 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,080 per bag against Rs2,280.

The survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the authorities the suppliers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are selling the commodity at Rs260 per kg against OGRA’s fixed price of Rs204 per kg.

The survey observed no changes in the transportation cost as passengers and goods transporters are charging old fares, despite a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel oil prices.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs90 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs50 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs160 per plate. However, despite a reduction in wheat flour price, the tandoor owners and restaurants operators have not reduced roti prices which were significantly increased following the increase in wheat flour price.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per kg, powder chilli price went down from Rs750 per kg to Rs600 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs350 per kg. Sugar price went down from Rs4,500 per 50kg bag to Rs4,350 per bag, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs95-100 per kg.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs270 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice being sold at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs6,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs5,200 per 16 pack carton to Rs5,400, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands prices remained unchanged as Dalda is available at Rs2,500 per 5kg tin.

Pulses price also witnessed no change as best quality maash is available at Rs330 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, bean lentil at Rs330 per kg, moong at Rs210 per kg, and masoor at Rs220 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices as Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs65 per pack of 200 grams. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. However, traders have told this correspondent that following an increase in milk prices by Nestle Milk Pak from Rs60 to Rs65 per small pack, the suppliers of other packed milk have also increased the prices, while Milk Pak, the market leader in supplying of packed milk is once again mulling to increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage which is likely to be charged within the next few days.

Ginger price went down from Rs320 per kg to Rs300 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is still being sold at Rs360 per kg against Rs400, local garlic price went down from Rs225 per kg to Rs200 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg against Rs300, and China garlic price went up from Rs300 per kg to Rs330 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is available at Rs400 per kg.

Potato price is stable at Rs140-200 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs40-60 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs200-250 per 5kg to Rs180-230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs45-55 per kg against Rs50-60 per kg, while price of onions also went down slightly from Rs170-230 per kg level to Rs155-215 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices.

Capsicum remained stable at Rs70 per kg, okra price went down from Rs150 per kg to Rs130 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs65 per kg to Rs80 per kg, yam price went up from Rs120 per kg to Rs150 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went down from Rs200 per 5kg to Rs120 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg against Rs50-60 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs180 per 5kg to Rs120 which in retail is being sold at Rs35 per kg against Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs150 per kg, fresh bean price went further up from Rs325 to Rs350 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs80 per kg against Rs75 per kg and peas price is stable at Rs300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold Rs70 per kg.

Best quality bananas are available Rs225 per dozen against Rs200 per dozen and normal at Rs180 per dozen to Rs140, guava price is stable at Rs80 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available at Rs200 per kg against Rs225 per kg, white apple price remained stable at Rs100 per kg, and grapes are available at Rs300 against Rs325 per kg. Different types of oranges are available in the range of Rs80-225 per dozen, while best quality pomegranate price went up from Rs350 per kg to Rs400 per kg and average quality pomegranates are available in the range of Rs250-300 per kg.

