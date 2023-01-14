Captain Ervine top scores as Zimbabwe post 144 against Ireland

HARARE: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine led by example in Harare on Saturday, top scoring with 42 as the home side posted 144 in the second T20 against Ireland.

The hosts are seeking a series-clinching 2-0 lead after winning the first of three matches by five wickets on Thursday.

With former England Test batter Gary Ballance ruled out by concussion and star Sikandar Raza playing franchise cricket in Bangladesh, Ervine assumed the mantle of chief run-getter.

Put in to bat after losing the toss and one wicket down with just six runs on the board, Ervine took charge with his 40-ball innings which included four fours.

He was undone when attempting a scoop shot off a back-of-a-length delivery from Graham Hume, top-edging it to fine leg where Harry Tector made the catch.

South Africa-born Hume, promoted in place of Barry McCarthy, was the most effective of the Irish bowlers taking three for 17 in his four overs while Tector took two for 22.