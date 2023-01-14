NA speaker commends contributions of outgoing Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf highly commended the outgoing Emissary Nong for his significant contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral and parliamentary relations, during a farewell courtesy call by Nong Rong Noon, Ambassador of China in Pakistan, Friday, at the Parliament House, Islamabad, said a press release.

The speaker said that Pakistan highly valued ironclad friendship with the People’s Republic of China. The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two states had gone from strength to strength due to the consistent, dedicated, and sincere efforts from both sides and the role of the Emissary in these efforts was very significant.

The speaker also appreciated the Emissary for his arduous work in promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two states. He said such interactions would help in learning from parliamentary experiences of each other and create mutual opportunities under the strategic partnership, particularly through CPEC to work for the benefit of people on both sides of the border.

The emissary expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his kind remarks and said that Pakistan was his second home.

He had a very fruitful experience and fond memories during his two-year stay in Pakistan.

Ambassador Nong maintained that Pakistan-China relationship has a very bright future and he would wish to see further growth in them. He emphasized that China would continue to support Pakistan in pursuit of its national development and objectives.