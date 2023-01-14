Pakistan CG in Chengdu: Official Twitter handle hacked

ISLAMABAD: The official Twitter handle of consulate general of Pakistan in Chengdu, China has been hacked, Foreign Office said on on Friday.

“The Twitter account of the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu, China @PakinChengdu has been hacked. As of today, any tweet or message issued from this account is not made by the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu nor does it reflect the position of the Government of Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said in a Twitter statement.

