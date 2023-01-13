Zaman’s 101 propels Pakistan to 280-9 in third ODI against New Zealand

KARACHI: Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a brilliant hundred to lift Pakistan to 280-9 in the third and series-deciding day-night international against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday.

The left-hander scored a 122-ball 101 with 10 boundaries and a six after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium.

Zaman lifted Pakistan from 21-2 during a third-wicket stand of 154 off 161 balls with Mohammad Rizwan, who made a polished 74-ball 77 with six boundaries.

Pakistan, seeking a series win after the teams shared the first two matches, were badly hit at the start when they lost Shan Masood without scoring and skipper Babar Azam for a rare failure on four.

Conway hits hundred as New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series

Azam, who had two half-centuries in the first two matches, was stumped by Tom Latham off spinner Michael Bracewell in the seventh over.

It was left to Zaman to build the innings and he took a sharp single to reach his eighth hundred, his first three-figure ODI score in Pakistan.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the stand by bowling Rizwan, while Zaman was run out as he tried to steal a sharp single.

Agha Salman hit out in the final overs, scoring a 43-ball 45 with a six and four boundaries.

Haris Sohail made 22 as Pakistan scored 49 in the last five overs, losing four wickets.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee finished with 3-56.

Also read