Pakistan win toss, bat against New Zealand in ODI series decider

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat on Friday in the third and final day-night international against New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes from their second match lineup as Imam-ul-Haq (hamstring injury) and Naseem Shah (fever) were out, making way for Shan Masood and Mohammad Hasnain.

New Zealand kept the same lineup as the second ODI, also in Karachi, which they won by 79 runs.

Conway hits hundred as New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series

The series is tied at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first match by six wickets.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

