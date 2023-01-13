AVN 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 08:59am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn

Read here for details.

  • Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives

Read here for details.

  • Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention

Read here for details.

  • MQM factions reunite ahead of local govt elections

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session

Read here for details.

  • CM Elahi has signed summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly, says Fawad

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge another $1.23 bn, now stand at $4.3bn

Read here for details.

  • Banking sector: deposits, advances post growth YoY in December

Read here for details.

  • Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Read here for details.

  • Russia all set to discuss oil, LNG deals during IGC

Read here for details.

  • LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Read here for details.

  • 17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

Read here for details.

