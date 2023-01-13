BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 12, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn
- Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives
- Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention
- MQM factions reunite ahead of local govt elections
- KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session
- CM Elahi has signed summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly, says Fawad
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge another $1.23 bn, now stand at $4.3bn
- Banking sector: deposits, advances post growth YoY in December
- Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told
- Russia all set to discuss oil, LNG deals during IGC
- LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt
- 17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar
