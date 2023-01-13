BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives

Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention

MQM factions reunite ahead of local govt elections

KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session

CM Elahi has signed summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly, says Fawad

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge another $1.23 bn, now stand at $4.3bn

Banking sector: deposits, advances post growth YoY in December

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Russia all set to discuss oil, LNG deals during IGC

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

