KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 12, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Agritech Ltd. 5,700,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.00 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 168,000 101.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168,000 101.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Globe Residency Reit 5,863,629 10.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,863,629 10.04 Zafar Sec. Kohinoor Spinning 20,000 2.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 2.73 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 280,000 425.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 280,000 425.00 JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf Cement 750,000 20.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 20.50 JS Global Cap. Mughal Iron & Steel 57,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,000 45.00 JS Global Cap. Pioneer Cement 125,000 49.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 49.75 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. United Bank Limited 1,500 100.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 100.25 Surmawala Sec. Worldcall Telecom 1,000,000 0.70 Arif Habib Ltd. 5,000,000 1.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 1.10 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,965,129 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023