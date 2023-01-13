AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 12, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 Agritech Ltd.                          5,700,000          7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,700,000          7.00
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                            168,000        101.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 168,000        101.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Globe Residency Reit                   5,863,629         10.04
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,863,629         10.04
Zafar Sec.                   Kohinoor Spinning                         20,000          2.73
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000          2.73
JS Global Cap.               Lucky Cement                             280,000        425.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 280,000        425.00
JS Global Cap.               Maple Leaf Cement                        750,000         20.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 750,000         20.50
JS Global Cap.               Mughal Iron & Steel                       57,000         45.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  57,000         45.00
JS Global Cap.               Pioneer Cement                           125,000         49.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 125,000         49.75
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           United Bank Limited                        1,500        100.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500        100.25
Surmawala Sec.               Worldcall Telecom                      1,000,000          0.70
Arif Habib Ltd.                                                     5,000,000          1.18
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               6,000,000          1.10
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        18,965,129
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

