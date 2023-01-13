KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 12, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Agritech Ltd. 5,700,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.00
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 168,000 101.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168,000 101.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Globe Residency Reit 5,863,629 10.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,863,629 10.04
Zafar Sec. Kohinoor Spinning 20,000 2.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 2.73
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 280,000 425.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 280,000 425.00
JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf Cement 750,000 20.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 20.50
JS Global Cap. Mughal Iron & Steel 57,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,000 45.00
JS Global Cap. Pioneer Cement 125,000 49.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 49.75
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. United Bank Limited 1,500 100.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 100.25
Surmawala Sec. Worldcall Telecom 1,000,000 0.70
Arif Habib Ltd. 5,000,000 1.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 1.10
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 18,965,129
===========================================================================================
