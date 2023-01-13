KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 12, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
228,784,740 133,061,484 6,972,558,495 3,642,751,919
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 530,506,714 (662,274,757) (131,768,042)
Local Individuals 5,563,697,373 (5,197,570,201) 366,127,171
Local Corporates 2,392,323,775 (2,626,682,904) (234,359,129)
