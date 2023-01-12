AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In a major development, Mustafa Kamal's PSP joins MQM-P ahead of polls

  • Mustafa Kamal says reunification taking place for Karachi and Pakistan's betterment
BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 06:36pm
Follow us

In a major development in the politics of Karachi, Mustafa Kamal's Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday merged into the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ahead of the local government elections, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a presser alongside Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other MQM-P leaders, Mustafa Kamal said that the merger was taking place for the betterment of Karachi and Pakistan.

Kamal said that today is an important day in the history of Karachi. "I am proud to be a migrant. We did not liberate this city from the influence of RAW so that Asif Ali Zardari would consider it as his fiefdom."

He said that if PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari wants to make Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan's prime minister then he needs the support of Karachi's people.

During the press conference, Farooq Sattar said that today is an important day for the whole of Pakistan.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said people should join their mission to address Karachi's problems.

"It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan's formations, should come together for a historic struggle," the MQM-P leader said.

"I welcome you all. I hope that all of you will strive for the betterment of the nation," the former federal minister for information and technology added.

Last month, various splinter groups of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) reached an agreement for the unification of the party.

Reportedly, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori played a key role in the ‘reunification’ efforts.

More to follow

MQMP Karachi problems

Comments

1000 characters

In a major development, Mustafa Kamal's PSP joins MQM-P ahead of polls

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives

17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

Oil steadies amid China demand hopes, caution ahead of US inflation data

China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session

Australia withdraw from men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Read more stories