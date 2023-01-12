In a major development, Mustafa Kamal's PSP joins MQM-P ahead of polls

In a major development in the politics of Karachi, Mustafa Kamal's Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday merged into the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ahead of the local government elections, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a presser alongside Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other MQM-P leaders, Mustafa Kamal said that the merger was taking place for the betterment of Karachi and Pakistan.

Kamal said that today is an important day in the history of Karachi. "I am proud to be a migrant. We did not liberate this city from the influence of RAW so that Asif Ali Zardari would consider it as his fiefdom."

He said that if PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari wants to make Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan's prime minister then he needs the support of Karachi's people.

During the press conference, Farooq Sattar said that today is an important day for the whole of Pakistan.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said people should join their mission to address Karachi's problems.

"It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan's formations, should come together for a historic struggle," the MQM-P leader said.

"I welcome you all. I hope that all of you will strive for the betterment of the nation," the former federal minister for information and technology added.

Last month, various splinter groups of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) reached an agreement for the unification of the party.

Reportedly, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori played a key role in the ‘reunification’ efforts.

