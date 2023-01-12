Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher; retailers slide

UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as gains in commodity stocks outweighed losses in retailers such as Tesco, while investors globally awaited US data to see if inflation has slowed.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% by 0830 GMT, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.6%.

Tesco lost 1.3% after Britain’s biggest retailer kept its full-year guidance, though the company’s chief executive said inflation may have not peaked “just yet.”

Strong Christmas sales did little to aid Marks & Spencer shares, which fell 1.3%, as the retailer remained cautious about “clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures.”

Investors keenly await US inflation data later in the day, a critical pit stop before the US Federal Reserve’s February rate-hike decision.

FTSE 100 surges to over 4-year high; insurance stocks tumble

Materials stocks took an early lead, with industrial and precious metal miners rising 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Centrica climbed to the top of FTSE 100, jumping 5.5% after the British Gas owner raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Halfords slumped 19.4% after the motoring and cycling parts retailer trimmed its annual profit outlook.