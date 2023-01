Sri Lanka win toss, bat against India in 2nd ODI

KOLKATA: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the tourists look to keep the series alive in Thursday’s second one-day international.

The visitors made two changes at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens after losing the opener in the three-match series.

Debutant batsman Nuwanidu Fernando and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara come in for Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka, both injured.

India brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to replace Yuzvendra Chahal, who was deemed not fit.

‘Happy space’ as Kohli powers India to big ODI win over Sri Lanka

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the hosts needed to start “fresh” after Tuesday’s 67-run hammering of Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND) (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

