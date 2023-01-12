Kuldeep, Siraj help India dismiss Sri Lanka for 215

KOLKATA: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 in the second one-day international on Thursday.

The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, lost wickets at regular intervals to survive just 39.4 overs despite a 50 from debutant Nuwanidu Fernando in Kolkata.

Siraj struck as he bowled Avishka Fernando for 20 first after Sri Lanka elected to bat first in their bid to keep the series alive.

Nuwanidu put on 73 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis before Kuldeep, coming for Yuzvendra Chahal as the only change in the team, broke through with his left-arm wrist spin.

‘Happy space’ as Kohli powers India to big ODI win over Sri Lanka

Kuldeep trapped Mendis lbw for 34 on the final delivery of his opening over and two balls later left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for a duck.

Nuwanidu raised his fifty but was soon run out after his 63-ball knock.

Kuldeep struck twice in two overs including captain and previous match centurion Dasun Shanaka, bowled for two.

Sri Lanka slipped to 152-7 when tearaway quick Umran Malik cut short Wanindu Hasaranga’s breezy knock on 21.

Number eight Dunith Wellalage made 32 and resisted along with the other lower-order batsmen to take the total past 200 before Siraj struck twice in three balls to wrap up the innings.

Also read