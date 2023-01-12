AVN 68.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
Australia cancel men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 11:21am
Australia’s one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March has been called off following the Taliban’s announcement of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the statement said.

Australia surprise with Murphy, Handscomb in Test squad for India

“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”

