AVN 68.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.04%)
DGKC 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FFL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (6.39%)
MLCF 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 88.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
OGDC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PAEL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
PPL 83.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.71%)
UNITY 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 8.8 (0.22%)
BR30 14,579 Increased By 51.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 40,990 Increased By 231.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,209 Increased By 67.9 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei flat ahead of key US CPI data; banks gain

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 09:59am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average was little changed on Thursday ahead of key US inflation data that would likely provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path for 2023.

The Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.03% at 26,455.06, after touching 26,547.61 for the first time since Dec. 27 earlier, tracking overnight Wall Street gains amid bets that a mitigation in the pace of US consumer price gains will allow the Fed to dial back the pace of its rate hikes.

Banking stocks, however, gained amid speculation of further policy tweaks at the Bank of Japan (BOJ), following a local media report that central bank officials would review the side effects of massive stimulus at their policy meeting next week.

Banking was the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors, rallying 3.48%. Last month, the BOJ widened the band around its 10-year bond yield target, a move that allowed the yield to rise by up to 0.50% from the previous cap of 0.25%, leading to yields jumping to their highest since mid-2015.

“The topside is heavy, with investors fine-tuning positions ahead of the CPI report,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

“At the same time, the bottom also seems quite firm,” she added.

“The market’s expectation that the US economy can navigate a soft rather than hard landing is supporting stocks, including in Japan.”

Tokyo shares close higher

Travel-related shares declined amid entry restrictions on Chinese tourists and a visa ban for Japanese travellers to the mainland that have quashed hopes for a tourism-driven spending boost.

The air and rail transport sectors were among the biggest laggards, down 0.94% and 1.08% respectively. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 103 rose, 115 fell and seven were unchanged.

The broader Topix gained 0.34% to 1,907.73, its highest since Dec. 28.

Japan's Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei flat ahead of key US CPI data; banks gain

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

Elahi secures trust vote to PDM govt’s chagrin

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Read more stories