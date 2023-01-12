AVN 68.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.4%)
BAFL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.72%)
DGKC 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FFL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
KAPCO 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (6.59%)
MLCF 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
OGDC 88.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
TELE 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
UNITY 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 13.2 (0.33%)
BR30 14,590 Increased By 63.1 (0.43%)
KSE100 41,010 Increased By 252.3 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,222 Increased By 80.9 (0.53%)
Gold firms as dollar eases ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 09:46am
Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,883.95 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT.

US gold futures also rose 0.4% to $1,886.50. The dollar index dipped 0.1%, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also fell. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more appealing to other currency holders.

“Gold prices are very well supported as the dollar has weakened.

However, on a technical front bullion is seeing some resistance around $1,880 levels and thus it has been consolidating in a range since few days,“ said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

Investors’ focus remains on the US consumer price index data for December due at 1330 GMT.

If the inflation report is supportive for gold, then prices could move up to $1,900 level, but there might be some profit booking after that, Kedia added.

Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Gold off 8-month highs as markets brace for data

The Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) four times last year, before slowing to a 50 bps increase in December.

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

On the physical front, Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts, industry officials said.

Spot silver gained 0.8% to $23.60, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,072.18 and palladium inched 0.1% higher to $1,775.34.

