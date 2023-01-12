FBR paid 60-70pc rebate to exporters during 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has automatically paid 60-70 percent of the customs duty drawback and rebate to the exporters through the low risk system during 2022-23.

Official sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the FBR’s rebate payment system is fully automated for the exporters. Under the risk-management system, all low risk cases of exporters are automatically sanctioned rebate. Nearly 60-70 percent of the rebate cases are cleared through the low risk system. There are around 30 percent rebate cases which require scrutiny.

During the first six months (July-December) 2022-23, the FBR has paid duty drawback of Rs15.5 billion to the exporters through automated system.

In Karachi, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) informed that they have no issue in payments of the rebates to the exporters. They also informed the FBR that the exporters are getting rebates on time, officials added.

