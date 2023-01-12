AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
Jan 12, 2023
Pakistan

Experts characterise pledges of $9bn as ‘great success’

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
LAHORE: Terming the Geneva moot as good omen for the country, experts said that pledges of over US nine billion dollars “a great success for Pakistan”.

Economist Tauseef Akhtar said: “It is a good development that the support group of Pakistan announced massive pledges in order to support Pakistan. The main role is played by the UN secretary-general who sincerely urged the international community to support Pakistan in rehabilitation and relief activities of the flood victims in Pakistan.”

He said the need of the hour is that there must be comprehensive policy to utilise these financial assistances at the right place so that the world must know that their aid is being utilized for the welfare of people.

International relations expert Dr A Z Hilali said the floods caused damage worth US 30 billion dollars and that the rehabilitation and disaster-reconstruction needs had been estimated at $ 16.3 billion. Pakistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters is a reality and must be managed accordingly. Therefore, it is high time that the country must mobilize its human and material resources, he added.

Former ambassador Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar said that at this crucial time, Pakistan needs its friends the most.

“Since 1970, Pakistan has maintained strong relations with the United Arab Emirates. It was the first country where Pakistan sent a huge manpower. Moreover, Pakistan is also providing defense assistance to the gulf country.

The UAE takes keen interest in developing its relations with Pakistan in various fields and spares no effort in supporting Pakistanis at all levels,” he said, adding: “The UAE is a leading donor to Pakistan and is leading international efforts to achieve massive development in the country. It has provided humanitarian assistance to the Pakistani people in times of crises.”

Environmentalist Hammad Naqi Khan urged the international community to come forward and support Pakistan in this hour of need. The case of Pakistan is strong as we are the least contributor to the greenhouse carbon emissions yet most vulnerable to climate change.

The international community and the international donors have to compensate for the sufferings of the developing countries, including Pakistan, as these countries are paying the price of industrialization of the developed economies, he added.

