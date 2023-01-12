Tessori visits KMC head office

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday paid a visit to the head office of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and reviewed the administrative measures here.

Talking to media representatives, he said that someone has to take the initiative to fix issues of Karachi.

“The work has been started with hope and enthusiasm. I will play the role of a bridge in communication and cooperation from the Governor House. The purpose of the visit to the head office of KMC is to encourage and shine a ray of hope for a better future,” Tessori said.

