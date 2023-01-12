PDM depending on establishment’s support: JI chief

AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
LAHORE: Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is wholly dependent on the support of the establishment.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he said that the statements by the leaders of the ruling parties showed the powerful institution was still providing them with support one way or the other, though the latter has announced its neutrality.

He said the ruling troika was badly engaged in the fight for the protection of self-interests without paying any heed to the problems of the people who stood in queues in every city to purchase flour. The PDM, he said, was the continuation of the PTI rule and failed to fix the crises. Mismanagement and corruption were the major issues, and the seriousness of these problems could be gauged from the Geneva Conference, where the world leaders repeatedly emphasized upon the need for transparency in flood relief funds.

Haq said the inflation was unstoppable, and the government could not resolve the issue of rising unemployment. The prices of basic commodities went more than 100 percent high in the last few months. The IMF was pressuring the government to further increase the electricity, gas and petroleum prices. The JI had launched a countrywide protest campaign against inflation, which will continue until the people get relief.

He said the ruling elite made their properties and shell companies, keeping the masses deprived of even clean drinking water. Millions of children were out of schools due to poverty, and over 80 percent population lacked access to clean water. The past and present governments destroyed the economy and every other sector.

To a question, he replied the MQM factions were merging due to the fear of defeat in Karachi by-polls. The people of Karachi will reject both the MQM and the People’s Party in the elections.

