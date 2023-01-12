KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Allied Rental Modaraba 38,217 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,217 25.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Globe Residency Reit 123,500 10.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 123,500 10.55 Sherman Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 500 25.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.07 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 162,217 ===========================================================================================

