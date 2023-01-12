KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Allied Rental Modaraba 38,217 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,217 25.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Globe Residency Reit 123,500 10.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 123,500 10.55
Sherman Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 500 25.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.07
Total Turnover 162,217
