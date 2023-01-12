KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
236,377,771 140,290,341 236,377,771 4,583,120,028
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 627,737,913 (574,909,661) 52,828,252
Local Individuals 5,836,709,060 (5,656,940,702) 179,768,358
Local Corporates 3,364,654,978 (3,597,251,588) (232,596,610)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments