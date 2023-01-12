Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,758.20
High: 40,983.65
Low: 40,594.95
Net Change: 43.31
Volume (000): 109,797
Value (000): 6,168,915
Makt Cap (000) 1,535,251,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,428.94
NET CH (+) 58.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,739.28
NET CH (-) 61.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,811.61
NET CH (-) 27.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,255.42
NET CH (-) 38.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,181.18
NET CH (+) 87.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,318.15
NET CH (-) 34.31
------------------------------------
As on: 11-January -2023
====================================
