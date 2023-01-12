KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,758.20 High: 40,983.65 Low: 40,594.95 Net Change: 43.31 Volume (000): 109,797 Value (000): 6,168,915 Makt Cap (000) 1,535,251,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,428.94 NET CH (+) 58.24 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,739.28 NET CH (-) 61.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,811.61 NET CH (-) 27.25 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,255.42 NET CH (-) 38.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,181.18 NET CH (+) 87.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,318.15 NET CH (-) 34.31 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-January -2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

