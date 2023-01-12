WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 11, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 6-Jan-23 5-Jan-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109892 0.110164 0.109862 0.109089
Euro 0.799384 0.798783 0.791682 0.795025
Japanese yen 0.005656 0.005642 0.005679
U.K. pound 0.905839 0.906883 0.893357 0.901631
U.S. dollar 0.745485 0.746805 0.753983 0.749953
Algerian dinar 0.005462 0.005456 0.005481 0.005469
Australian dollar 0.514683 0.517461 0.510371 0.511093
Botswana pula 0.058595 0.058475 0.058509 0.058796
Brazilian real 0.142298 0.14101 0.142667 0.138829
Brunei dollar 0.561086 0.561208 0.558707
Canadian dollar 0.558317 0.559086 0.5529
Chilean peso 0.00089 0.000882 0.000881 0.000877
Czech koruna 0.033328 0.033295 0.032909 0.033073
Danish krone 0.107481 0.107401 0.106451 0.106896
Indian rupee 0.009068 0.009067 0.009124 0.009069
Israeli New Shekel 0.213617 0.212031 0.212511
Korean won 0.000598 0.000589 0.000594 0.000588
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43782 2.44094 2.44883
Malaysian ringgit 0.170397 0.17064 0.171535 0.170405
Mauritian rupee 0.01692 0.016887 0.017174 0.01706
Mexican peso 0.038968 0.039321 0.038723
New Zealand dollar 0.474874 0.474893 0.470787 0.47262
Norwegian krone 0.074859 0.075281 0.073256 0.07413
Omani rial 1.93884 1.94228 1.95046
Peruvian sol 0.196942 0.198417 0.196117
Philippine peso 0.013514 0.013412 0.013489 0.013389
Polish zloty 0.170513 0.16969 0.17056
Qatari riyal 0.204804 0.205166 0.206031
Russian ruble 0.010623
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198796 0.199148 0.199987
Singapore dollar 0.561086 0.561208 0.558707
South African rand 0.043887 0.043852 0.044169
Swedish krona 0.071857 0.071285 0.071363
Swiss franc 0.808596 0.808274 0.802323 0.809098
Thai baht 0.022272 0.022289 0.022181 0.022134
Trinidadian dollar 0.111587 0.111129
U.A.E. dirham 0.202991 0.203351 0.204208
Uruguayan peso 0.018753 0.018813
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
