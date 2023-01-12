WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 11, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 6-Jan-23 5-Jan-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109892 0.110164 0.109862 0.109089 Euro 0.799384 0.798783 0.791682 0.795025 Japanese yen 0.005656 0.005642 0.005679 U.K. pound 0.905839 0.906883 0.893357 0.901631 U.S. dollar 0.745485 0.746805 0.753983 0.749953 Algerian dinar 0.005462 0.005456 0.005481 0.005469 Australian dollar 0.514683 0.517461 0.510371 0.511093 Botswana pula 0.058595 0.058475 0.058509 0.058796 Brazilian real 0.142298 0.14101 0.142667 0.138829 Brunei dollar 0.561086 0.561208 0.558707 Canadian dollar 0.558317 0.559086 0.5529 Chilean peso 0.00089 0.000882 0.000881 0.000877 Czech koruna 0.033328 0.033295 0.032909 0.033073 Danish krone 0.107481 0.107401 0.106451 0.106896 Indian rupee 0.009068 0.009067 0.009124 0.009069 Israeli New Shekel 0.213617 0.212031 0.212511 Korean won 0.000598 0.000589 0.000594 0.000588 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43782 2.44094 2.44883 Malaysian ringgit 0.170397 0.17064 0.171535 0.170405 Mauritian rupee 0.01692 0.016887 0.017174 0.01706 Mexican peso 0.038968 0.039321 0.038723 New Zealand dollar 0.474874 0.474893 0.470787 0.47262 Norwegian krone 0.074859 0.075281 0.073256 0.07413 Omani rial 1.93884 1.94228 1.95046 Peruvian sol 0.196942 0.198417 0.196117 Philippine peso 0.013514 0.013412 0.013489 0.013389 Polish zloty 0.170513 0.16969 0.17056 Qatari riyal 0.204804 0.205166 0.206031 Russian ruble 0.010623 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198796 0.199148 0.199987 Singapore dollar 0.561086 0.561208 0.558707 South African rand 0.043887 0.043852 0.044169 Swedish krona 0.071857 0.071285 0.071363 Swiss franc 0.808596 0.808274 0.802323 0.809098 Thai baht 0.022272 0.022289 0.022181 0.022134 Trinidadian dollar 0.111587 0.111129 U.A.E. dirham 0.202991 0.203351 0.204208 Uruguayan peso 0.018753 0.018813 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

