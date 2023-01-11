AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rise ahead of key inflation data

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 08:03pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced for a third day while investors brace for closely watched inflation data.

The movement comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell avoided giving clear indications on future monetary policy decisions Tuesday, while Fed governor Michelle Bowman flagged hopes in separate remarks that the United States can lower inflation without a major downturn.

Minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.3 percent to 33,817.19.

Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street as interest rate worries ease

The broad-based S&P 500 bounced 0.4 percent to 3,933.08, while the Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.2 percent higher to 10,763.98.

“Some might argue that the market feels emboldened to trade higher because Fed Chair Powell did not purposely kill the market’s rebound activity in his speech,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com in an analysis.

But others may think that Powell “tacitly warned” the market not to get too optimistic about a Fed pivot, he said.

The Fed has raised interest rates aggressively in the past year to rein in price increases, and inflation data on Thursday will be scrutinized for its implications on further action.

“In any case, an upside bias is winning out thus far based on a prevailing view that weakening economic activity and fading inflation will help the Fed realize that it does not need to raise rates much further,” said O’Hare.

Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital added that the mood appears optimistic, with investors “latching on to slowing economic activity, both here and abroad.”

“(They are) taking it as bad news is good news right now,” he said.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks rise ahead of key inflation data

Ball is in our court now, says PM Shehbaz post Geneva conference

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia likely to ink $1bn agreement in oil sector

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

PTI lawmakers in Punjab being forced to leave party, claims Imran

Fawad claims support of 187 MPAs as govt mulls taking confidence vote tonight

Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

Flights gradually resuming in US after nationwide stoppage

Five killed by suicide blast near Afghan foreign ministry

Read more stories