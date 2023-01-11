AVN 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.3%)
Jan 11, 2023
New Zealand win toss, bat against Pakistan in second ODI

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 02:21pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
KARACHI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan on Wednesday in the second day-night international in Karachi.

Pakistan kept the same team that won the first match by six wickets in Karachi on Monday.

Naseem takes five as Pakistan thump New Zealand in first ODI

New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in place of all-rounder Henry Shipley.

The third and final ODI is on Friday, also in Karachi.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

