Jan 11, 2023
Several lightly wounded in knife attack at Paris train station

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 12:47pm
PARIS: Several people were lightly wounded on Wednesday by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French authorities said.

The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named.

“An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

“He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response”.

The incident has cased major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.

British police probe uranium package seized at Heathrow

The attacker’s motive was not immediately clear. France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks by militant since 2015.

