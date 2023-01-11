AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.43%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
EPCL 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
HUBC 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.14%)
NETSOL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
OGDC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.82%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.13%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.54 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.42%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
TRG 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.63%)
UNITY 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,049 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,466 Increased By 58.9 (0.41%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,137 Increased By 29.6 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

  • Justice Shaikh said that if a consensus could not be reached between the governor and the chief minister, the case will be heard on 'merit'
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 01:42pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) resumed on Wednesday its hearing regarding the de-notification of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

A five-member bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir took up the case today.

During the hearing, the bench asked Elahi’s lawyer if his counsel was accepting the offer to hold a vote of confidence or not. To this, Barrister Zafar replied that they had rejected the offer.

Justice Shaikh said that if a consensus could not be reached between the governor and the chief minister, then the case would be heard on “merit”.

On December 19, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had submitted a no-confidence motion against Elahi, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had reinstated the PML-Q leader as the chief minister after he submitted an undertaking assuring the court that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly until the next hearing (today).

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers stormed the Punjab Assembly and clashed with the police as the controversy around the vote of confidence continued.

The unrest came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that Elahi and provincial Speaker Sibtain Khan had asked the police not to let opposition members enter the premises.

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

The doors of the assembly were closed and security guards remained on high alert after there was a ruckus on Monday during which the opposition challenged the provincial chief minister to prove that he has the requisite numbers to win a vote of confidence.

LHC CM Punjab Parvaiz Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

British police probe uranium package seized at Heathrow

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on PTA

Read more stories