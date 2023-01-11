LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) resumed on Wednesday its hearing regarding the de-notification of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

A five-member bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir took up the case today.

During the hearing, the bench asked Elahi’s lawyer if his counsel was accepting the offer to hold a vote of confidence or not. To this, Barrister Zafar replied that they had rejected the offer.

Justice Shaikh said that if a consensus could not be reached between the governor and the chief minister, then the case would be heard on “merit”.

On December 19, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had submitted a no-confidence motion against Elahi, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had reinstated the PML-Q leader as the chief minister after he submitted an undertaking assuring the court that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly until the next hearing (today).

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers stormed the Punjab Assembly and clashed with the police as the controversy around the vote of confidence continued.

The unrest came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that Elahi and provincial Speaker Sibtain Khan had asked the police not to let opposition members enter the premises.

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

The doors of the assembly were closed and security guards remained on high alert after there was a ruckus on Monday during which the opposition challenged the provincial chief minister to prove that he has the requisite numbers to win a vote of confidence.