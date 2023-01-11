AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Hovers at 227-228 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 10:52am
Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.05% during the trading session on Wednesday.

At around 10:35am, the rupee was being quoted at 227.76 during intra-day trading, an appreciation of Re0.12.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fifteenth successive session against the US dollar to settle at 227.88 after a decrease of Re0.47 or 0.21%.

In a key development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) said it could increase its investments in Pakistan's cash-strapped economy to $10 billion, the Saudi state news agency reported on Tuesday, as well as increase the ceiling on deposits into the Pakistan central bank to $5 billion.

Last month, the Saudis extended the terms of an existing $3 billion deposit in the central bank it made in 2021.

On Monday, international donors - including Saudi Arabia - committed over $9 billion to help Pakistan recover from ruinous floods last year at a Geneva meeting co-hosted by the United Nations and Pakistan’s government.

Globally, the US dollar held its ground on Wednesday, in spite of downward pressure from lower bond yields and higher stocks, as traders waited on this week’s US consumer price data to see whether it will confirm that inflation is in retreat.

The greenback has lost about 11% against the common currency since hitting a 20-year peak in September, as investors have started to anticipate easing inflation and with it a falling dollar as the need for more interest rate hikes wanes.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session’s gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

