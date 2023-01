MEXICO CITY: Audi’s Mexico unit reached an agreement Tuesday with its union regarding a wage increase for 2023, avoiding a strike which was set to begin Wednesday, Audi said in a statement.

The details of the agreement with the Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) will be shared Wednesday, Audi said.