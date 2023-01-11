BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 10, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders
- 15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar
- MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA
- Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall
- Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC
- PM to visit UAE tomorrow
- COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs
- PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga
- PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos
- Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve
- Steel prices surge to all-time high level
- NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’
- KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges
- 'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations
- JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran
- Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach
- World Bank cuts 2023 global growth to 1.7% in ‘sharp, long-lasting slowdown’
- WHO backs wearing masks on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads
