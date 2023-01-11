AVN 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
DGKC 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
FCCL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HUBC 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
OGDC 86.70 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.77%)
PAEL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.56%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.05%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TRG 109.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,065 Increased By 15.5 (0.38%)
BR30 14,500 Increased By 93.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,952 Increased By 150.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,176 Increased By 68.9 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 08:48am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

Read here for details.

  • 15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

Read here for details.

  • Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Read here for details.

  • Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read here for details.

  • PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Read here for details.

  • COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs

Read here for details.

  • PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

Read here for details.

  • PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Read here for details.

  • Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

Read here for details.

  • Steel prices surge to all-time high level

Read here for details.

  • NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Read here for details.

  • 'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Read here for details.

  • JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran

Read here for details.

  • Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach

Read here for details.

  • World Bank cuts 2023 global growth to 1.7% in ‘sharp, long-lasting slowdown’

Read here for details.

  • WHO backs wearing masks on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories