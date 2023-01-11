BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

Read here for details.

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

Read here for details.

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

Read here for details.

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Read here for details.

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read here for details.

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Read here for details.

COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs

Read here for details.

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

Read here for details.

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Read here for details.

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

Read here for details.

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

Read here for details.

NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’

Read here for details.

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Read here for details.

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Read here for details.

JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran

Read here for details.

Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach

Read here for details.

World Bank cuts 2023 global growth to 1.7% in ‘sharp, long-lasting slowdown’

Read here for details.

WHO backs wearing masks on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads

Read here for details.