Local govt system in ICT: PML-N invites PTI, other parties for consultations

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday invited all the political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for consultation with regard to the local government system in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Speaking at a news conference, senior PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government was committed to give an “independent” local government system, particularly in Islamabad with an “empowered” mayor.

“We invite all the political parties, including the PTI to give their opinion with regard to the local government system. We want to give full independence to the institutions, particularly the local government system in Islamabad,” he said, adding that the mayor and chairman of Islamabad would be “fully empowered.”

On the local government elections in Islamabad, he said the case was in the court, adding that whatsoever direction the court gave, the government would implement it in letter and spirit. He also accused PTI of running “fake” propaganda against the PML-N with regard to its candidates, adding the party had already shared the list of its candidates.

“This is our commitment with the people of Islamabad that we are going to set up such a municipal corporation after the local government elections, which would be a model for the entire country,” he claimed.

Chaudhry strongly condemned the PTI’s criticism and “immoral” trends on social media against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the election body issued arrest warrants for party chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

He accused the PTI of trying to influence the proceeding, adding the party had not spared any institutions including the Pakistan army, the ECP, and the judiciary from mud-slinging. Similarly, he further alleged that the party had not only been involved in running social media trends against the state institutions but also against the political leadership and media persons.

“The political chapter of Imran Khan has shut, now. This is similar to living in a fool’s paradise to say that the PTI would again come into power in the country, as their politics of “lies” has come to an end and people will reject the party in the next general elections,” the PML-N leader claimed.

He maintained that the current government will complete its constitutional term and the next general elections will be held on its time after the completion of the tenure of the assemblies. He also invited PTI chairman Imran Khan and the PTI members of the National Assembly to re-join the parliament.

