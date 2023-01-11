PTI leaders flay ECP for issuing warrants for IK, others

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar on Tuesday expressed their dismay over the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue bailable warrants for PTI chairman and others, as they called it out for its “bias”.

The condemnation by both leaders came hours after the ECP’s decision to issue bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan and other senior party leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, for failing to appear before the commission in contempt proceedings.

