KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
286,087,124 167,281,342 9,417,380,977 5,953,079,654
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,225,963,083 (1,059,707,162) 166,255,921
Local Individuals 6,106,798,340 (5,402,288,695) 704,509,645
Local Corporates 3,925,878,124 (4,796,643,691) (870,765,566)
===============================================================================
