AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited (ASCR2)               2-Jan-23            24-Jan-23         31-Jan-23                   /-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

