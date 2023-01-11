WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 10, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Jan-23 6-Jan-23 5-Jan-23 4-Jan-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110164 0.109862 0.109089 0.108721 Euro 0.798783 0.791682 0.795025 0.794093 Japanese yen 0.005642 0.005679 0.005721 U.K. pound 0.906883 0.893357 0.901631 0.903291 U.S. dollar 0.746805 0.753983 0.749953 0.749215 Algerian dinar 0.005456 0.005481 0.005469 0.005463 Australian dollar 0.517461 0.510371 0.511093 0.51014 Botswana pula 0.058475 0.058509 0.058796 0.058589 Brazilian real 0.14101 0.142667 0.138829 0.137589 Brunei dollar 0.561086 0.561208 0.558707 0.558407 Canadian dollar 0.558317 0.559086 0.5529 0.554645 Chilean peso 0.000882 0.000881 0.000877 0.000879 Czech koruna 0.033295 0.032909 0.033073 0.033046 Danish krone 0.107401 0.106451 0.106896 0.10677 Indian rupee 0.009067 0.009124 0.009069 0.009037 Israeli New Shekel 0.213617 0.212031 0.212511 0.212423 Korean won 0.000589 0.000594 0.000588 0.000589 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44094 2.44883 2.44642 Malaysian ringgit 0.17064 0.171535 0.170405 0.170102 Mauritian rupee 0.016887 0.017174 0.01706 0.016987 Mexican peso 0.038968 0.039321 0.038723 0.038706 New Zealand dollar 0.474893 0.470787 0.47262 0.469121 Norwegian krone 0.075281 0.073256 0.07413 0.073952 Omani rial 1.94228 1.95046 1.94854 Peruvian sol 0.198417 0.196117 0.196027 Philippine peso 0.013412 0.013489 0.013389 0.01344 Polish zloty 0.16969 0.17056 0.170284 Qatari riyal 0.205166 0.206031 0.205828 Russian ruble 0.010623 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199148 0.199987 0.199791 Singapore dollar 0.561086 0.561208 0.558707 0.558407 South African rand 0.043887 0.043852 0.044169 0.044539 Swedish krona 0.071285 0.071363 0.071421 Swiss franc 0.808274 0.802323 0.809098 0.807648 Thai baht 0.022289 0.022181 0.022134 0.02189 Trinidadian dollar 0.111587 0.111129 0.111216 U.A.E. dirham 0.203351 0.204208 0.204007 Uruguayan peso 0.018753 0.018813 0.018795 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

