Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 10, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         9-Jan-23       6-Jan-23       5-Jan-23       4-Jan-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.110164       0.109862       0.109089       0.108721
Euro                             0.798783       0.791682       0.795025       0.794093
Japanese yen                     0.005642       0.005679       0.005721
U.K. pound                       0.906883       0.893357       0.901631       0.903291
U.S. dollar                      0.746805       0.753983       0.749953       0.749215
Algerian dinar                   0.005456       0.005481       0.005469       0.005463
Australian dollar                0.517461       0.510371       0.511093        0.51014
Botswana pula                    0.058475       0.058509       0.058796       0.058589
Brazilian real                    0.14101       0.142667       0.138829       0.137589
Brunei dollar                    0.561086       0.561208       0.558707       0.558407
Canadian dollar                  0.558317       0.559086         0.5529       0.554645
Chilean peso                     0.000882       0.000881       0.000877       0.000879
Czech koruna                     0.033295       0.032909       0.033073       0.033046
Danish krone                     0.107401       0.106451       0.106896        0.10677
Indian rupee                     0.009067       0.009124       0.009069       0.009037
Israeli New Shekel               0.213617       0.212031       0.212511       0.212423
Korean won                       0.000589       0.000594       0.000588       0.000589
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44094                       2.44883        2.44642
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17064       0.171535       0.170405       0.170102
Mauritian rupee                  0.016887       0.017174        0.01706       0.016987
Mexican peso                     0.038968       0.039321       0.038723       0.038706
New Zealand dollar               0.474893       0.470787        0.47262       0.469121
Norwegian krone                  0.075281       0.073256        0.07413       0.073952
Omani rial                        1.94228                       1.95046        1.94854
Peruvian sol                     0.198417       0.196117       0.196027
Philippine peso                  0.013412       0.013489       0.013389        0.01344
Polish zloty                      0.16969                       0.17056       0.170284
Qatari riyal                     0.205166                      0.206031       0.205828
Russian ruble                    0.010623
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199148                      0.199987       0.199791
Singapore dollar                 0.561086       0.561208       0.558707       0.558407
South African rand               0.043887       0.043852       0.044169       0.044539
Swedish krona                    0.071285                      0.071363       0.071421
Swiss franc                      0.808274       0.802323       0.809098       0.807648
Thai baht                        0.022289       0.022181       0.022134        0.02189
Trinidadian dollar               0.111587       0.111129       0.111216
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203351                      0.204208       0.204007
Uruguayan peso                   0.018753                      0.018813       0.018795
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

