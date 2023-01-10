AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks flat as World Bank cuts growth outlook

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2023 08:03pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were essentially flat early Tuesday following a World Bank forecast for anemic global growth, as markets ponder upcoming key central bank decisions.

The World Bank pointed to the effects of high inflation, rising interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in sharply trimming its global growth forecast.

The forecast points to a “sharp, long-lasting slowdown” with growth pegged at 1.7 percent, roughly half the pace it predicted in June, said the bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

World Bank cuts 2023 global growth to 1.7% in ‘sharp, long-lasting slowdown’

US stocks had surged Friday after mixed economic data fueled hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

But investors are unsure if the Fed will shift course. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose early Tuesday.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,546.94.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 3,892.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up slightly at 10,639.18.

Among individual companies, Coinbase rose 1.0 percent as it announced it was cutting 950 positions, about 20 percent of its workforce following the downturn in the cryptocurrency markets.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks flat as World Bank cuts growth outlook

Deterioration in ties with Afghan govt could lead to ‘never-ending’ war against terrorism: Imran

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Read more stories