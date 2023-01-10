AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Jan 10, 2023
Rouble hovers below 70 vs dollar in mixed trading

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 02:54pm
The Russian rouble held below 70 against the dollar on Tuesday, as it continued to wind back from lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022, although gains were limited as expectations of US interest rate hikes weighed on oil prices.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was up 0.18% against the dollar at 69.86.

The price of oil, Russia’s main export, fell amid expectations that further US interest rate hikes would slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

Brent crude was last down 0.51% to $79.24 a barrel. Against the euro the rouble fell 0.44% to 74.77, and it was down 0.38% against the Chinese yuan at 10.26.

Having spent long periods last year as the world’s best-performing currency, the rouble lost 17% in December following Western moves to introduce a price cap and an EU embargo on Russian oil exports.

It has since recovered against the dollar as large exporters sell off foreign currency earnings accumulated over the first days of January.

The rouble may try to further strengthen as this process continues, Alexey Antonov from Alor Broker said. Russian stock markets were down.

Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.6% to 971.96, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index declined 0.45% to 2,153.70.

Investors await a finance ministry announcement on the parameters of its first placement of rouble-denominated government debt for the new year, scheduled for Wednesday.

Russian rouble

