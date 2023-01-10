AVN 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.45%)
Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against India in 1st ODI

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2023 01:58pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
GUWAHATI: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the opening one-day international in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The tourists have handed left-arm quick bowler Dilshan Madushanka an ODI debut at the start of the three-match series while Dunith Wellalage comes in for Maheesh Theekshana.

All-format skipper Rohit Sharma returns to lead India alongside star batsman Virat Kohli – both of whom were rested in the Twenty20 series, which the hosts won 2-1.

Yadav hits ton as India win T20 series against Sri Lanka

Mohammed Shami leads the pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah as India prepare for this year’s ODI World Cup at home.

Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are the other two pace bowlers.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against India in 1st ODI

