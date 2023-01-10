AVN 70.09 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.62%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.67%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.15%)
DFML 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.35%)
DGKC 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.44%)
EPCL 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.32%)
FFL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.3%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.5%)
HUBC 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.13%)
KAPCO 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.85%)
MLCF 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.3%)
NETSOL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.21%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.26%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.9%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
TPLP 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
TRG 111.51 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.4%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 59.3 (1.48%)
BR30 14,492 Increased By 223.4 (1.57%)
KSE100 40,908 Increased By 403.7 (1%)
KSE30 15,174 Increased By 161.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slides as investors await cues in Fed chief’s speech

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 12:32pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as investors looked for more clarity on the outlook of the Fed’s rate-hike path.

At 0637 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9650 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

Markets were awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Tuesday and US inflation data on Thursday, which could give cues on the likely path of rates this year.

“US inflation is expected to drop sharply, which could hold implications for US monetary policy,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African rand firms against weaker dollar; stocks rise

“A larger-than-expected drop might quickly soften expectations for further hikes and detract from the dollar,” ETM added.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.730%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand slides as investors await cues in Fed chief’s speech

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Russia works on measures to curb discounts for its oil prices

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Read more stories