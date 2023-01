HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with a small loss Tuesday morning as profit-takers moved in after a strong start to the year fuelled by hopes about China’s reopening.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.08 percent, or 17.92 points, to 21,370.42.

Hong Kong stocks end with more big gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.58 percent, or 18.45 points, to 3,176.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange inched up 0.05 percent, or 0.95 points, to 2,055.43.