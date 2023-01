KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival edible oils and on fears of weak exports, with investors eyeing key data to gauge supply and demand levels.

Palm oil reverses early losses on tight supply concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slumped 156 ringgit, or 3.79%, to 3,962 ringgit ($906.01) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Dec. 23.