KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 257,531 tons of cargo comprising 206,936 Tones of import cargo and 50,595 Tons of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 206,936 comprised of 89,744 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 13,871 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 12,321 Tons of Canola, 4,075 Tons of Chickpeas, 7,483 Tons of Shredded Steel Scrap, 4,698 Tons of Soya Beans Seeds 3,167 Tons of Urea & 71,577 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,595 Tons comprised of 46,436 Tons of containerized Cargo, 41 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 3,342 Tons of Cement & 776 Tons of Rice.

Nearly, 6498 containers comprising of 2589 containers import and 3909 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 608 of 20’s and 989 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 774 of 20’s and 419 of 40’s loaded containers while 471 of 20’s and 913 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 13 ships, namely Hyundai Oakland, Ever Uranus, Pointresina, Chemroad Dita, Bow Star, Maarianne Danica, Celsius Montreal, KMTC Delhi, Safeen Prism, Hai Yang Zhi Hua, Green Pole, Ever Utile and Southern Puma have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 13 ships namely, Northern Dexterity, Apnoia, Venture Goal, Marianne Danica, HansaSealancer, Hyundai Oakland, Chemroad Dita, Traveller, Lofty Mountain, Arman 10, Celsius Montreal, Pontresina and Ever Uranus have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday 08th Jan-2023 where five ships namely, Cebihan, Cosco Vietnam, Hua Wei 8, Al-Marrouna and Margarita scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Palm oil, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Tianping, Chemroad Dita, Ulls Water, Serenity Gas, Neutron Sound and Al-Gattara carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG, Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Cosco Vietnam’ left the Port on Monday morning, while a oil tanker ‘Hua Wei 8’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 166,523 tonnes, comprising 129,371 tonnes imports cargo and 37,152 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,647` Containers (600 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Serenity Gas, Al-Gattara, SC Falcon and MSC Tianping & another ship ‘Lana’ carrying LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at SSGC, EETL, LCT and QICT on Monday, 09th Jan-2023.

